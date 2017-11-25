Oregon's Pritchard scores 29 as Ducks outlast DePaul 89-79 in OT

Oregon's Troy Brown tries to drive the lane while guarded by DePaul's Marin Maric in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game during the Phil Knight Invitational tournament in Portland, Ore., Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Timothy J. Gonzalez)

Payton Pritchard made seven of Oregon's 15 3-pointers, scoring a career-high 29 points and leading the Ducks to an 89-79 overtime win over DePaul in the consolation bracket of the PK80 Invitational on Friday night.

Oregon (4-1) attempted a school-record 39 3-pointers, letting fly without hesitation against the Blue Demons. The Ducks needed all of the 15 that dropped to hold off DePaul and rebound from their loss to UConn in the opening round of the tournament.

Pritchard's previous career-high was 20 points set earlier this season against Ball State. He was 7 of 13 on 3s. Elijah Brown added 19 points and Troy Brown Jr. chipped in with 11 for the Ducks.

Marin Maric led DePaul (1-4) with 22 points and Eli Cain added 19. But the Blue Demons scored just 10 points over the final 3 minutes of regulation and overtime combined.

Pritchard nearly won it in regulation but his attempt at a game-winning 3 at the buzzer rattled around and out. It was the first overtime game this season for both teams.

Pritchard came through in the extra session. His free throws pulled Oregon even at 79-all and his 3-pointer following a DePaul turnover gave the Ducks a three-point lead. Brown added a pair of free throws and the Ducks led 84-79 with 1:47 remaining.

DePaul had its chances in regulation, appearing to take control when Devin Gage made a difficult driving layup while being fouled. The three-point play gave the Blue Demons a 64-58 lead with 7:25 left, matching their largest lead of the night.

It was gone in an instant. Consecutive 3s by Brown and Pritchard pulled Oregon even and Pritchard's sixth 3 of the night with 4:53 left gave Oregon a 69-67 lead.

DePaul continued to hang around pulling with 72-71 on a free throw from Cage. Paul White hit a 3 from the wing for Oregon, but Cain scored inside and after Pritchard was called for an offensive foul, the Blue Demons got even at 75-all on free throws from Maric with 1:12 remaining.

Those were the final points of regulation as Oregon ran off the final 30 seconds before Pritchard's attempt at the buzzer.

THE TAKEAWAY

DePaul: The Blue Demons continued to struggle from behind the 3-point line. DePaul was 4 of 19 on 3s and have yet to make more than six in any game this season.

Oregon: The Ducks had not been shy at attempting 3s this season but it went to another level against DePaul. The Ducks set a new season-high with their 30th 3-point attempt with 8 minutes remaining. The previous school record was 38 attempts, set twice. ... Pritchard was three off the school record for 3s by an individual. Tajuan Porter had 10 3s in a game in 2006.

UP NEXT

DePaul: The Blue Demons will face Portland on Sunday.

Oregon: The Ducks will take on Oklahoma on Sunday.

Reporting by Tim Booth, AP Sports Writer

