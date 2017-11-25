Volunteers needed: The Salvation Army seeks more bell ringers

It’s the season of giving, and now that Thanksgiving is over, Christmas is in full swing at The Salvation Army, though officials with the organization say they need more volunteer bell ringers.

This time of year is incredibly important for The Salvation Army, and officials say 40 percent of the group’s funds for the entire year are raised during the holidays.

Tab Ludwig has been a bell ringer for years, calling part of his holiday routine.

“I’ve gotten familiar with a lot of the folks, of course, so you develop a rapport with them,” he said.

Ludwig stood his post with a bell and red kettle inside the Fred Meyer on Walker Road in Beaverton Friday night, saying it was his part in the organization’s fight to end poverty.

“There are folks who will actually go out of their way to drop money in the kettle,” he told FOX 12. “You can’t say enough about them.”

Marcos Roman, a lieutenant for The Salvation Army in Washington County, said it’s hard to find volunteers. He told FOX 12 all the bell ringers in Washington County who worked Friday were paid.

Roman called it a sign of the season, explaining that it’s tough to find anyone willing to work for free during the holidays.

Still, he said it was crucial to have people ringing the bells at the kettle, noting that the more volunteers there are, the more donations can go back into the community.

Those donations are needed now more than ever, he said, especially with the growing homeless crisis in the Portland area.

“There have been times where we’ve had to put people into emergency shelters, and we’ve had to go and pay a night’s hotel room for a family who’s, otherwise, going to spend a night out in a cold car, or not even a car,” Roman said.

Donations go wherever they are needed, whether that is helping supply Christmas toys for families in need, or to The Salvation Army Veterans and Family Center in Beaverton.

The Salvation Army has around 175 red kettle locations around Multnomah, Clackamas and Washington Counties. To volunteer as a bell ringer, sign up online at RingPortland.org.

