Star of cult hit ‘The Room’ makes Portland stop ahead of new biopic

Authorities say a man who was drunk, naked and having sex with a woman while driving south of Tacoma missed a curve and struck a tree.More >
High-end and rare collectibles were stolen from a Portland antique store overnight Tuesday, including a chest from the 1600s said to be worth $150,000.More >
Police are investigating a shooting in northeast Portland Friday evening that left one person injured.More >
Two people, a 43-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy, were killed in a two-vehicle crash south of Corvallis on Highway 99W Wednesday afternoon, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.More >
It’s the season of giving, and now that Thanksgiving is over, Christmas is in full swing at The Salvation Army, though officials with the organization say they need more volunteer bell ringers.More >
Malachi Larsen said he and a friend were walking near the Westside Highway in Kelso, near the water treatment plant, when a truck drifted off the road. He said the side mirror of the truck smashed into his face and knocked him to the ground.More >
A new report out Friday night claims that Oregon State is ready to name a new head football coach, just hours before the Beavers face the Ducks in the annual Civil War matchup.More >
A man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Friday morning after he was hit by a truck on Tualatin Valley Highway.More >
It was another successful Black Friday for the Woodburn Premium Outlets, as thousands flocked to the shops in search of good deals and the perfect holiday gifts.More >
