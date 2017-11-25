Equipment stolen from TVF&R vehicle - KPTV - FOX 12

Equipment stolen from TVF&R vehicle

Posted: Updated:
KPTV file image KPTV file image
TIGARD, OR (KPTV) -

Medical kits were stolen from a Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue vehicle Friday night.

According to TVF&R, the vehicle was parked on Southwest Pacific Highway in Tigard. Items taken inside included a cardiac heart monitor, an airway kit, and other medical equipment.

"We are dismayed by these selfish actions and hope the community can help us find the person or persons responsible," states TVF&R Battalion Chief Chris Dawson.

If you have information about the theft please contact the Tigard Police Department at 503-629-0111.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.