Equipment stolen from TVF&R vehicle

Medical kits were stolen from a Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue vehicle Friday night.

According to TVF&R, the vehicle was parked on Southwest Pacific Highway in Tigard. Items taken inside included a cardiac heart monitor, an airway kit, and other medical equipment.

"We are dismayed by these selfish actions and hope the community can help us find the person or persons responsible," states TVF&R Battalion Chief Chris Dawson.

If you have information about the theft please contact the Tigard Police Department at 503-629-0111.

