Police: Pedestrian hit by car in Milwaukie

Police said a pedestrian will be okay after he was hit by a car in Milwaukie Friday night.

Officers rushed to the intersection of Southeast 42nd and Harrison at 9:20 p.m. according to Milwaukie Police.

Police said Carl Beardsley was walking on 42nd when a car hit him. Beardsley was not seriously hurt and did not go to a hospital.

Police say the 84-year-old driver stayed at the scene.

