Deputies: Man arrested after crime spree in Albany neighborhood

A woman walking her dogs near her western New York home was fatally shot Wednesday by a man who told police he mistook her for a deer.More >
A woman walking her dogs near her western New York home was fatally shot Wednesday by a man who told police he mistook her for a deer.More >
A man crashed a vehicle into a tree south of Tacoma, Washington, while naked, drunk and engaged in sexual intercourse with a female passenger, authorities said.More >
A man crashed a vehicle into a tree south of Tacoma, Washington, while naked, drunk and engaged in sexual intercourse with a female passenger, authorities said.More >
Authorities say a man who was drunk, naked and having sex with a woman while driving south of Tacoma missed a curve and struck a tree.More >
Authorities say a man who was drunk, naked and having sex with a woman while driving south of Tacoma missed a curve and struck a tree.More >
High-end and rare collectibles were stolen from a Portland antique store overnight Tuesday, including a chest from the 1600s said to be worth $150,000.More >
High-end and rare collectibles were stolen from a Portland antique store overnight Tuesday, including a chest from the 1600s said to be worth $150,000.More >
Police are investigating a shooting in northeast Portland Friday evening that left one person injured.More >
Police are investigating a shooting in northeast Portland Friday evening that left one person injured.More >
President Donald Trump tweeted Friday that he turned down a potential offer to be TIME Magazine's coveted "Person of the Year" after, Trump says, the magazine told him he would "probably" be given the honors.More >
President Donald Trump tweeted Friday that he turned down a potential offer to be TIME Magazine's coveted "Person of the Year" after, Trump says, the magazine told him he would "probably" be given the honors.More >
A new report out Friday night claims that Oregon State is ready to name a new head football coach, just hours before the Beavers face the Ducks in the annual Civil War matchup.More >
A new report out Friday night claims that Oregon State is ready to name a new head football coach, just hours before the Beavers face the Ducks in the annual Civil War matchup.More >
A man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Friday morning after he was hit by a truck on Tualatin Valley Highway.More >
A man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Friday morning after he was hit by a truck on Tualatin Valley Highway.More >
Friday turned out to be a great day to "opt outside," leading quite a few people to take advantage of the decent weather in the Oregon Cascades.More >
Friday turned out to be a great day to "opt outside," leading quite a few people to take advantage of the decent weather in the Oregon Cascades.More >