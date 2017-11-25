Deputies: Man arrested after crime spree in Albany neighborhood

Linn County deputies said they arrested an Albany man in connection with a string of burglaries and car break-ins.

At 5:11 a.m. Friday morning, deputies responded to a police alarm at the Greater Albany Public Schools Support Services Building on Grand Prairie Road, just outside of Albany.

Deputies got to the scene and found that a building and multiple cars had been broken into.

Deputies later responded to a vehicle break-in on Glendale Street not far from the GAPS building.

At 10:09 a.m., deputies said they found a man standing in a driveway on Grand Prairie Road and Union Street. When the deputies turned onto the street the man was walking on, he took off running through the backyards of several homes.

According to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, deputies chased the man, and several residents subdued him and wrestled a stolen handgun away from him.

That’s when deputies said they arrested 29-year old Michael Robert Cox.

Deputies said further investigation revealed the gun Cox was carrying was stolen from the garage of a nearby home. In this victim's garage, stolen items from the GAPS building were found along with property from other nearby car break-ins.

Deputies said it appeared Mr. Cox had been stockpiling stolen items in the victim's garage and was going to return to pick them up after his crime spree in the neighborhood.

Cox was charged with Burglary I, Theft I of a Firearm, Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Unlawful Entry into Motor Vehicle.

Deputies are looking for a second male suspect that was seen with Cox during some of the burglaries.

Anyone with information should call Deputy Kyle Elliott at the Linn County Sheriff's Office at (541) 967-3911.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.