Crews find body of missing Vancouver elk hunter

The Skamania County Sheriff’s Office said crews found the body of missing elk hunter Joel Presler on Friday.

Presler had lost contact with his family on November 11 while he was hunting in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest.

The search was called off on November 19.

Deputies said warmer temperatures late this week melted much of the snow in the search area. They said the conditions gave a reason for searchers to return to the area for a training mission.

That helped crews find evidence, and subsequently, Presler's body, within close proximity to where Presler’s pickup truck was parked.

Deputies said there was nothing located at the scene to indicate anything suspicious regarding the death.

An autopsy will be conducted by the Clark County medical examiners office.

The investigation is continuing in order to understand what led to Presler's death.

