Deputies: Man fleeing crash attempts to run over Forest Grove officer

Deputies arrested a 20-year-old from Hillsboro late Friday night after they said he crashed into a power pole, fled the scene leading officers on a pursuit and attempted to run over an officer.

Joseph E. Eison faces charges of first-degree attempted assault, fourth-degree assault, felony fleeing or attempting to elude police officers, misdemeanor fleeing or attempting to elude police officers, driving under the influence of intoxicants, unlawful use of weapon, two counts of misdemeanor hit and run, criminal mischief in the second degree, escape in the third degree and resisting arrest, as well as a misdemeanor warrant from Yamhill County.

Washington County deputies responded to a report of a hit and run crash at Northwest banks Road and Northwest Sellers Road in Banks just before 11:30 p.m. They learned a vehicle had crashed into a power pole then drove away from the scene.

Minutes later, a Forest Grove Police sergeant reported seeing the vehicle, a 1994 Jeep Cherokee driven by Eison, entering Forest Grove.

Eison refused to stop, leading Washington County deputies and officers from the Forest Grove Police Department and Cornelius Police Department to pursue.

At one point during the pursuit, Eison turned onto a dead-end road near Cedar Street and 24th Avenue, then turned around and faced the Forest Grove Police sergeant head-on.

The sergeant exited his vehicle and told Eison to get out of his Jeep, but instead, Eison drove straight at the sergeant. The sergeant was, fortunately, able to avoid being struck by the vehicle.

The pursuit continued until Eison crashed into a yard, at which point he attempted to flee on foot before being captured by officers.

Eison sustained minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment before then being booked into the Washington County Jail. No deputies or officer were injured in the pursuit.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.