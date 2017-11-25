Deputies: Fight in Yamhill escalates to gunfire, 2 men injured

Deputies said a fight Friday evening in Yamhill escalated to shots being fired and two men being hit by gunfire, with one of them suffering a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Officers from the Yamhill Police Department and deputies from the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene near the 100 block of South Maple Street just after 9 p.m.

When they arrived, officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

The first victim, 27-year-old David Trivelpiece, sustained a life-threatening injury. He was taken from the scene for treatment and is currently in critical condition.

The other victim, 67-year-old Richard Mershon, suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound and was also taken for medical treatment and is now in stable condition.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing, and the Yamhill Police department is being assisted by members of the Yamhill County Major Crime Response Team.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.