Police discover woman’s body on beach near Newport

The Skamania County Sheriff’s Office said crews found the body of missing elk hunter Joel Presler on Friday.More >
A woman walking her dogs near her western New York home was fatally shot Wednesday by a man who told police he mistook her for a deer.More >
A man crashed a vehicle into a tree south of Tacoma, Washington, while naked, drunk and engaged in sexual intercourse with a female passenger, authorities said.More >
Authorities say a man who was drunk, naked and having sex with a woman while driving south of Tacoma missed a curve and struck a tree.More >
A New Jersey couple who had to leave their wedding reception early when the bride suffered an allergic reaction is about to get a free do-over.More >
Deputies arrested a 20-year-old from Hillsboro late Friday night after they said he crashed into a power pole, fled the scene leading officers on a pursuit and attempted to run over an officer.More >
Deputies said a fight Friday evening in Yamhill escalated to shots being fired and two men being hit by gunfire, with one of them suffering a life-threatening gunshot wound.More >
High-end and rare collectibles were stolen from a Portland antique store overnight Tuesday, including a chest from the 1600s said to be worth $150,000.More >
Police are investigating a shooting in northeast Portland Friday evening that left one person injured.More >
The US Navy on Saturday identified three sailors who went missing after their plane crashed into the Philippine Sea.More >
