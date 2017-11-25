Police discover woman’s body on beach near Newport

Police in Newport said the body of a woman was discovered on a beach near the Agate Beach Wayside Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the scene just before 7:30 a.m. and said the preliminary investigation revealed the victim to be a 37-year-old from Washington.

The Newport Police Department and the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office are leading the investigation, with assistance from the Oregon State Police, Lincoln City Police Department, Toledo Police Department, Lincoln County Medical Examiner's Office and the Lincoln County District Attorney's Office.

According to police, the cause of death is still under investigation.

Anyone with any information pertaining to this investigation is asked to call 541-270-1856 and reference case number 17N-2759.

