Portland police to add more patrols in shopping areas over holiday season

While shoppers are out looking for the perfect gifts this holiday season, Portland police will be out looking for the crooks.

Officials with the Portland Police Bureau confirmed to FOX 12 Saturday that the bureau is increasing patrols in shopping areas in all three precincts in an effort to deter crime during this busy season. Officers will also work to educate shoppers on keeping their vehicles “showroom clean” to deter would-be thieves.

Anne Bocci, the owner of Anne Bocci Boutique in the Pearl District, said her job running a local small business near the downtown area can be difficult sometimes, especially when it comes to dealing with crime.

Bocci said a man walked up to the clothing racks outside her store earlier this week and stole from her. She said when she confronted the man, he threatened her life.

“Everybody saw it,” she said. “Everybody saw it and everybody called the police.”

Bocci said the man then came back minutes later and threatened her life again.

“It’s just really hard for businesses,” she explained. “It’s just really hard for everybody.”

It’s incidents like Bocci’s that Portland Police want to put a stop to with the new initiative. The plan is for them to be on foot, bicycle, ATV, motorcycle and in cars as staffing allows.

As shoppers were out for the holiday weekend, many told FOX 12 they noticed the increased presence.

“I definitely saw people more patrolling today,” shopper Olivia Morrison said.

“We put everything in the trunk,” shopper Harry Pugh added. “That’s the best way to do it that way it’s not visible.”

Both shop owners and shoppers noted they appreciate the extra patrols.

“I guess just as young people in general, having that presence and not having to be on guard is a comfortable thing while you shop, especially during the holidays,” Morrison said.

