Former Blazers player and broadcaster Steve ‘Snapper’ Jones dies at 75

The Portland Trail Blazers confirmed Saturday that former player and broadcaster Steve "Snapper" Jones has died.

Jones played high school basketball in Portland, then for the Oregon Ducks in college on his way to becoming a 3-time ABA All-Star.

He finished his playing career with a one-season stint in the NBA with his hometown club.

Following the end of his playing career, Jones transitioned courtside, becoming a successful sports broadcaster.

He was part of the crew that called the Blazers championship run in 1977, and he was often paired up with his former Blazers teammate Bill Walton.

As news of Jones’ passing spread, many took to social media to share their condolences.

The NBA family mourns the passing of Steve "Snapper" Jones - former Portland Trail Blazer, ABA All-Star and one of the NBA's all-time great TV analysts. We send our deepest condolences to his family and many friends. - Adam Silver — NBA (@NBA) November 26, 2017

Heartbreaking to hear snapper Jones has passed away. He took me under his wing & showed me how the NBA worked. Our courtside shows were a real pleasure to work. He was the best — Mike Rice (@mikerice6) November 26, 2017

Steve Jones, 75, passed today. A 3-time ABA All Star, he was a TV analyst for just about every network that carried NBA games. RIP, Snapper! — Peter Vecsey (@PeterVecsey1) November 26, 2017

Just heard the sad news about Steve Jones passing away. Snapper/Walton/Tom Hammond one of my favorite broadcast teams as a kid. — Dave Pasch (@DavePasch) November 26, 2017

The @NBA fam lost a great man Steve “Snapper” Jones. He was always kind and helpful to me early in my career and throughout. ????@ESPNNBA — MarkJonesESPN (@MarkJonesESPN) November 26, 2017

There is no word yet on his cause of death. Steve “Snapper” Jones was 75 years old.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.