Former Blazers player and broadcaster Steve 'Snapper' Jones dies

Former Blazers player and broadcaster Steve ‘Snapper’ Jones dies at 75

The Portland Trail Blazers confirmed Saturday that former player and broadcaster Steve "Snapper" Jones has died.

Jones played high school basketball in Portland, then for the Oregon Ducks in college on his way to becoming a 3-time ABA All-Star.

He finished his playing career with a one-season stint in the NBA with his hometown club.

Following the end of his playing career, Jones transitioned courtside, becoming a successful sports broadcaster.

He was part of the crew that called the Blazers championship run in 1977, and he was often paired up with his former Blazers teammate Bill Walton.

As news of Jones’ passing spread, many took to social media to share their condolences.

There is no word yet on his cause of death. Steve “Snapper” Jones was 75 years old.

