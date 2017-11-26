Police: One person stabbed during fight on Lloyd District streetcar platform

Officers said a fight on a Portland Streetcar platform in the Lloyd District Saturday night ended with one person headed to the hospital with multiple stab wounds.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers responded to reports of a disturbance near Northeast 7th Avenue and Northeast Hassalo Street just after 7:45 p.m.

When they arrived at the scene the officers found two men fighting, with one of the men possessing a knife.

The officers took the man with the knife into custody and began providing medical aid to the other man, who had sustained several wounds. Medical personnel arrived at the scene and transported the victim to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers confiscated the knife at the scene, and detectives from the PPB Assault Detail and forensics teams responded to the scene to assist in the investigation.

Northeast 7th Avenue between Northeast Multnomah Street and Northeast Holladay Street was closed to vehicle, train, bicycle and pedestrian traffic for the investigation.

The Portland Police Bureau is asking anyone with information about this incident to contact the Assault Detail at 503-832-0479.

