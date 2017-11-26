Police investigate stabbing in Centennial neighborhood

A man who survived the Las Vegas massacre in October died several weeks later in a hit-and-run in southern Nevada.More >
The Skamania County Sheriff’s Office said crews found the body of missing elk hunter Joel Presler on Friday.More >
It's unlikely that a suspected car thief in Anderson will face any jail time, but she may end up being grounded.More >
The Portland Trail Blazers confirmed Saturday that former player and broadcaster Steve "Snapper" Jones has died.More >
Police in Newport said the body of a woman was discovered on a beach near the Agate Beach Wayside Saturday morning.More >
Deputies said a fight Friday evening in Yamhill escalated to shots being fired and two men being hit by gunfire, with one of them suffering a life-threatening gunshot wound.More >
A woman walking her dogs near her western New York home was fatally shot Wednesday by a man who told police he mistook her for a deer.More >
Deputies arrested a 20-year-old from Hillsboro late Friday night after they said he crashed into a power pole, fled the scene leading officers on a pursuit and attempted to run over an officer.More >
Authorities in China detained a woman suspected of abusing children at a Beijing kindergarten run by a U.S.-listed company in a case that has caused nationwide anger.More >
A man crashed a vehicle into a tree south of Tacoma, Washington, while naked, drunk and engaged in sexual intercourse with a female passenger, authorities said.More >
