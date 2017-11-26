Police investigate stabbing in Centennial neighborhood

Portland police are investigating an early morning stabbing in the Centennial neighborhood.

Officers responded to the Alder Royal Apartments on Southeast Alder Street just after 3:20 Sunday morning.

While officers were responding, the emergency call-taker spoke with the victim, who provided information about his condition and information about the suspect.

Police said as the emergency call-taker continued to speak with the injured victim, the victim appeared to lose consciousness.

Officers arrived at the scene and found the front door locked. Police said officers forced the door open and applied first aid to the male victim, including the application of tourniquets.

Police said the man was taken to the hospital by ambulance with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as a black female in her 40's wearing a dark colored jacket and blue jeans. Based on information learned during the investigation there is not believed to be an immediate danger to the public regarding this incident.

Anyone with information about this stabbing should contact the Portland Police Bureau Detective Division's Assault Detail at 503-832-0479.

