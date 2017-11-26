Police: Man wounded in McMinnville shooting

McMinnville police are investigating a shooting that wounded a man.

Police said calls came in at around 6:40 p.m. Saturday night about a man with a gunshot wound near Northwest 9th Avenue and Hickory.

The man was taken to the hospital but is expected to survive according to police.

Police have not released any suspect information or said whether they’ve made any arrests.

