Car drives into SE Portland auto body shop

A car smashed into an auto body shop in Southeast Portland.

Police responded to Epic Auto Body on Southeast Foster Road at about 2:30 Sunday morning.

At the scene of a minor injury crash. Car vs.... well, an auto body shop. Driver located a few blocks away and is being evaluated at hospital. Initial indicators he may have fallen asleep. 10100 blk SE Foster Rd. pic.twitter.com/YXuCU1feoP — PPB East Precinct (@ppbeast) November 26, 2017

Officers found the driver a few blocks away.

Police said he suffered some minor injuries and was evaluated at the hospital.

According to police, initial indications are the driver may have fallen asleep.

