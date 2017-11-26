Car drives into SE Portland auto body shop - KPTV - FOX 12

Car drives into SE Portland auto body shop

Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

A car smashed into an auto body shop in Southeast Portland.

Police responded to Epic Auto Body on Southeast Foster Road at about 2:30 Sunday morning.

Officers found the driver a few blocks away.

Police said he suffered some minor injuries and was evaluated at the hospital.

According to police, initial indications are the driver may have fallen asleep.

