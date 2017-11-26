Car drives into SE Portland auto body shop

A car smashed into an auto body shop in Southeast Portland.
Police responded to Epic Auto Body on Southeast Foster Road at about 2:30 Sunday morning.
At the scene of a minor injury crash. Car vs.... well, an auto body shop. Driver located a few blocks away and is being evaluated at hospital. Initial indicators he may have fallen asleep. 10100 blk SE Foster Rd. pic.twitter.com/YXuCU1feoP— PPB East Precinct (@ppbeast) November 26, 2017
Officers found the driver a few blocks away.
Police said he suffered some minor injuries and was evaluated at the hospital.
According to police, initial indications are the driver may have fallen asleep.
Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
A man who survived the Las Vegas massacre in October died several weeks later in a hit-and-run in southern Nevada.More >
A man who survived the Las Vegas massacre in October died several weeks later in a hit-and-run in southern Nevada.More >
The Skamania County Sheriff’s Office said crews found the body of missing elk hunter Joel Presler on Friday.More >
The Skamania County Sheriff’s Office said crews found the body of missing elk hunter Joel Presler on Friday.More >
It's unlikely that a suspected car thief in Anderson will face any jail time, but she may end up being grounded.More >
It's unlikely that a suspected car thief in Anderson will face any jail time, but she may end up being grounded.More >
The Portland Trail Blazers confirmed Saturday that former player and broadcaster Steve "Snapper" Jones has died.More >
The Portland Trail Blazers confirmed Saturday that former player and broadcaster Steve "Snapper" Jones has died.More >
Police in Newport said the body of a woman was discovered on a beach near the Agate Beach Wayside Saturday morning.More >
Police in Newport said the body of a woman was discovered on a beach near the Agate Beach Wayside Saturday morning.More >
Deputies said a fight Friday evening in Yamhill escalated to shots being fired and two men being hit by gunfire, with one of them suffering a life-threatening gunshot wound.More >
Deputies said a fight Friday evening in Yamhill escalated to shots being fired and two men being hit by gunfire, with one of them suffering a life-threatening gunshot wound.More >
A woman walking her dogs near her western New York home was fatally shot Wednesday by a man who told police he mistook her for a deer.More >
A woman walking her dogs near her western New York home was fatally shot Wednesday by a man who told police he mistook her for a deer.More >
Deputies arrested a 20-year-old from Hillsboro late Friday night after they said he crashed into a power pole, fled the scene leading officers on a pursuit and attempted to run over an officer.More >
Deputies arrested a 20-year-old from Hillsboro late Friday night after they said he crashed into a power pole, fled the scene leading officers on a pursuit and attempted to run over an officer.More >
Authorities in China detained a woman suspected of abusing children at a Beijing kindergarten run by a U.S.-listed company in a case that has caused nationwide anger.More >
Authorities in China detained a woman suspected of abusing children at a Beijing kindergarten run by a U.S.-listed company in a case that has caused nationwide anger.More >
A man crashed a vehicle into a tree south of Tacoma, Washington, while naked, drunk and engaged in sexual intercourse with a female passenger, authorities said.More >
A man crashed a vehicle into a tree south of Tacoma, Washington, while naked, drunk and engaged in sexual intercourse with a female passenger, authorities said.More >