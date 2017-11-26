Haz-Mat crews clear suspicious delivery in Milwaukie - KPTV - FOX 12

Haz-Mat crews clear suspicious delivery in Milwaukie

Courtesy: Clackamas Fire Dist. 1 Courtesy: Clackamas Fire Dist. 1
Courtesy: Clackamas Fire Dist. 1 Courtesy: Clackamas Fire Dist. 1
Courtesy: Clackamas Fire Dist. 1 Courtesy: Clackamas Fire Dist. 1
MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) -

Workers at a Milwaukie store had a bad scare when they received a suspicious letter on Saturday.

According to Clackamas Fire, the letter had been taped and stapled shut, and sent from an unknown person in another country.

Clackamas Fire sent a Haz-Mat crew to the store on McLoughlin Boulevard to investigate.

They ran several tests on the envelope and did not find any dangerous materials.

Firefighters said they want to remind everyone that mailing substances is a felony.

