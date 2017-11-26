Firefighters battle 2-alarm house fire in Salem

Seven people have been displaced after a two-alarm house fire in Salem.

The fire occurred Sunday in the 4500 block of Balm Court Northeast. Firefighters said the fire started in the attached garage and quickly moved to the house. They also had to deal with the added challenge of crackling electrical lines.

All of the home's occupants got out safely, and firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading to nearby houses.

There was a report of a lost dog, but firefighters found the dog in the backyard.

No injuries were reported. Firefighters said the house is a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.