Wilson throws for 2 TDs, runs for another as Seahawks win

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, left, is hugged by teammates after scoring on a rushing touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Don Feria)

Russell Wilson threw for two touchdowns to give him 150 career TDs passing and also ran for a short score, and the Seattle Seahawks overcame a sloppy start to beat the San Francisco 49ers 24-13 on Sunday.

Wilson connected on a 17-yard touchdown pass to Nick Vannett in the third quarter, and a 1-yarder early in the fourth to Jimmy Graham, whose 16 TD receptions passed Jerramy Stevens for most by a Seattle tight end.

Jimmy Garoppolo made his 49ers debut with 1:07 remaining after starting quarterback C.J. Beathard went down on a hit by Michael Bennett as he threw a pass. Garoppolo -- acquired from New England at the trade deadline last month and hoped by the team to stay on the shelf a little longer -- immediately scrambled to gain 4 yards and found Louis Murphy for a 10-yard touchdown as time expired.

Wilson completed 20 of 34 passes for 228 yards and moved past Joe Flacco to become the winningest quarterback in his first six seasons with 63 victories. He got going in the second half on a gray -- even Seattle-like -- Bay Area day that featured a light rain in the early going and more when the clock wound down.

The Seahawks (7-4) won their ninth straight in the series in a streak that began with the NFC title game in January 2014 at Seattle. These are hardly the anticipated matchups they used to be in what had been one of the NFL's best rivalries.

Seattle was 2 of 8 on third-down chances before Wilson found Doug Baldwin for a 23-yard gain midway through the third period. That was followed by Tanner McEvoy's 24-yard reception.

Things didn't start well for Seattle.

Wilson threw an interception on the Seahawks' first play from scrimmage, then struggling kicker Blair Walsh hooked a 48-yard field-goal try wide left. Ahkello Witherspoon broke up a pass intended for Tyler Lockett in the end zone late as Seattle failed to score in the opening quarter, yet San Francisco (1-10) couldn't capitalize until getting on the board with Robbie Gould's 38-yard field goal moments before halftime. Trent Taylor's 29-yard reception put the Niners in good position.

Gould converted a 42-yarder in the third quarter to make it a one-point game. The Seahawks then took control.

About a minute into the second quarter, replay confirmed an interception by Bobby Wagner. Wilson scurried into the end zone two plays later for the first points of the game.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan stuck with Beathard following the team's bye week, allowing Garoppolo time to get comfortable in a new system. San Francisco managed just 16 yards of total offense in the opening quarter.

Carlos Hyde was held to 9 yards on eight rushes in the first half, then ended up with 47 yards rushing on 16 carries, including a 14-yard run early in the third.

In San Francisco's lone win, Beathard completed 19 of 25 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns in a 31-21 victory over the Giants on Nov. 12. Yet he never got in sync facing a Seattle secondary missing dynamic playmakers Richard Sherman and Kam Chancellor.

Beathard was 22 of 38 for 201 yards Sunday before the injury.

WALSH'S MISSES

Before a 34-yard field goal late, Walsh had failed on two straight field goals after missing from 52 yards late in the final seconds in Monday's 34-31 loss to Atlanta. He also missed three against Washington in another three-point Seahawks defeat Nov. 5. He is 18 for 24 on the year.

INJURIES

Seahawks tight end Luke Willson was lost in the first half and evaluated for a concussion, while linebacker Josh Forrest injured a foot in the first half.

Running back Raheem Mostert was lost to a knee injury for San Francisco, already without right tackle Trent Brown because of a shoulder injury sustained Wednesday. Wideout Marquise Goodwin injured a foot in the third quarter.

Veteran 49ers left tackle Joe Staley went down early in the fourth period with what looked like a scary knee injury, but he later returned.

UP NEXT

Seahawks: Host Philadelphia on Sunday.

49ers: At Chicago on Sunday.

