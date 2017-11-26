1 dead, 2 injured in crash on northbound I-5 at Marine Drive

One person died and two others were injured in a two-car crash on northbound Interstate 5 in north Portland Sunday. While investigating, two officers were injured in a second crash.

The first crash occurred at about 6:40 p.m. Sunday on northbound I-5 north of Marine Drive and south of Interstate Bridge, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Officers arrived at the scene and found that a white Ford Mustang and Chevrolet pickup truck had crashed. Both vehicles were occupied by two people.

Police say one occupant of the Ford Mustang died at the scene. The other occupant was taken to the hospital with what are believed to be serious life-threatening injuries.

One of the occupants of the Chevrolet pickup was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. The other occupant did not require medical transport.

Police say speed is believed to be a factor.

All lanes of northbound I-5 remain closed. Drivers will be directed to use the breakdown shoulder lane of northbound I-5 during the investigation.

The Oregon Department of Transportation says Washington-bound drivers should take Interstate 84 to Interstate 205.

Police believe traffic in the area will be affected for the next two to three hours.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Traffic Division's Traffic Investigation Unit at 503-823-2103.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.