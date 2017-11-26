1 dead, 2 injured in crash on northbound I-5 at Marine Drive

That meeting 14 years ago began an odyssey that eventually found me on the periphery of a political battle in Tennessee, one of the nation’s most conservative states.More >
That meeting 14 years ago began an odyssey that eventually found me on the periphery of a political battle in Tennessee, one of the nation’s most conservative states.More >
If you didn't get your deals fix with all the Black Friday sales, don't worry: Cyber Monday is coming.More >
If you didn't get your deals fix with all the Black Friday sales, don't worry: Cyber Monday is coming.More >
One person died and two others were injured in a two-car crash on northbound Interstate 5 in north Portland Sunday. While investigating, two officers were injured in a second crash.More >
One person died and two others were injured in a two-car crash on northbound Interstate 5 in north Portland Sunday. While investigating, two officers were injured in a second crash.More >
Some cities and municipality groups in Virginia like the idea of a tax on streaming services such as Netflix and Spotify.More >
Some cities and municipality groups in Virginia like the idea of a tax on streaming services such as Netflix and Spotify.More >
Call it a Christmas wish list or trending toys of the season, Walmart has unveiled what kids will be craving for the holidays.More >
Call it a Christmas wish list or trending toys of the season, Walmart has unveiled what kids will be craving for the holidays.More >
Industry experts say there’s a shortage of Christmas trees across the country. A Banks Christmas tree farmer says he’s had to turn down 50 wholesale customers around the country already.More >
Industry experts say there’s a shortage of Christmas trees across the country. A Banks Christmas tree farmer says he’s had to turn down 50 wholesale customers around the country already.More >
A man who survived the Las Vegas massacre in October died several weeks later in a hit-and-run in southern Nevada.More >
A man who survived the Las Vegas massacre in October died several weeks later in a hit-and-run in southern Nevada.More >
Workers at a Milwaukie store had a bad scare when they received a suspicious letter on Saturday.More >
Workers at a Milwaukie store had a bad scare when they received a suspicious letter on Saturday.More >