Man says thieves steal boat and trailer from northeast Portland neighborhood

A Portland man is hoping someone spots his boat and trailer that were stolen last week.

For Steven Keller, the boat represented much more than just adventures out on the water. He said it also represents memories.

“One of my goals was to see all the national parks so I would plan it by lakes we could take it on,” he said. “Memorial Day we took it Lake Diablo and North Cascades National Park.”

Keller said his inflatable boat and trailer were parked in front of his house where he could see them, but they recently were moved to another nearby street, along Southeast 18th Avenue and Madison Street

On Friday, he noticed both the boat and trailer were gone.

“It was a little disheartening, especially during the holidays,” Keller told FOX 12. “You lose a little faith in people.”

He explained the boat and trailer combined are worth around $4,000, adding that they have even more value to him.

“And all the effort I put in putting together the trailer,” Keller said. “It’s a harbor freight trailer and you have to assemble and build and I took a lot of pride in that.”

Keller said he’s owned the boat for about a year and a half, and he’s now hoping someone spots it so he can continue making memories with it.

“It’s kind of unfortunate that it’s missing now,” he told FOX 12. “I mean I had a lot more planned that I wanted to do with it.”

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to call Portland Police.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.