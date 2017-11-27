Police searching for driver involved in deadly N. Portland hit-and-run

Police are looking for a driver who they said hit and killed a man crossing a street in north Portland Sunday night.

Officers responded to the scene in the 7000 block of North Fessenden Street just before 10 p.m. after receiving a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

When the officers and medical personnel arrived, they found a man lying in the street with several members of the community administering CPR to the victim.

The medical personnel determined that the man had died.

Witnesses told officers the man had been struck by a dark colored sedan, and investigators believe the vehicle may now have front-end damage as a result of the crash.

The Portland Police Bureau’s Major Crash Team and forensics crews also responded to the scene, and the investigation had North Fessenden Street closed between North Alma Avenue to North Columbia Way for several hours.

The Portland Police Bureau is asking anyone with information on this incident to please contact the Traffic Investigation Unit at 503-823-2103.

