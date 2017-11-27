Northbound I-5 at Marquam Bridge reopens after semi-truck rollov - KPTV - FOX 12

Northbound I-5 at Marquam Bridge reopens after semi-truck rollover

(courtesy Oregon Department of Transportation) (courtesy Oregon Department of Transportation)
The northbound lanes of Interstate 5 at the Marquam Bridge reopened Monday morning after about seven hours of closure due to an overturned semi-truck.

Crews with the Oregon Department of Transportation had their work cut out for them as they worked to remove hay, jimmy-rigged the truck’s busted trailer frame and used a front-loader to smash down the container’s torn walls so the trailer could fit under the bridges when it was hauled away.

Nobody was injured in the crash, but ODOT officials said the driver lost control around 4:30 a.m. Monday when another driver cut him off on the bridge near the Interstate 84 ramp.

The truck was carrying 25 tons of hay to Tacoma before it crashed into a barrier on the interstate and landed on its side.

ODOT officials said crews also repaired the barrier and inspected the bridge before opening all lanes around 11:45 a.m.

According to the owner of the company, the truck and trailer was worth about $200,000 and about $5,000 in hay was lost.

The Portland Police Bureau said no citations were issued following the crash, but that could change as the investigation continues.

The wreck caused significant delays around the Portland metro area during the morning commute.

