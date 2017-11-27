Semi rollover closes NB I-5 at the Marquam Bridge - KPTV - FOX 12

Semi rollover closes NB I-5 at the Marquam Bridge

Posted: Updated:
(courtesy Oregon Department of Transportation) (courtesy Oregon Department of Transportation)
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

A crash near the Marquam Bridge has all northbound traffic on Interstate 5 closed Monday morning.

The rollover crash involves a semi-truck hauling a trailer of hay. There has yet not been any reports of injuries from the incident.

The ramp from the bridge to eastbound Interstate 84 is closed, as is the ramp from southbound 405 to the bridge. Traffic is being detoured to Interstate 405.

The Oregon Department of Transportation is advising drivers that the cleanup is expected to take all morning.

This is a developing story. Please stay with FOX 12 and KPTV.com for further updates.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.