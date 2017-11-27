Semi rollover closes NB I-5 at the Marquam Bridge

A crash near the Marquam Bridge has all northbound traffic on Interstate 5 closed Monday morning.

The rollover crash involves a semi-truck hauling a trailer of hay. There has yet not been any reports of injuries from the incident.

The ramp from the bridge to eastbound Interstate 84 is closed, as is the ramp from southbound 405 to the bridge. Traffic is being detoured to Interstate 405.

Another look at the hay truck that closed I-5NB at Marquam Bridge. Crews expect it will take all morning to clear. I-405 is the detour #pdxtraffic pic.twitter.com/WU5iRBbE6y — Oregon DOT (@OregonDOT) November 27, 2017

The Oregon Department of Transportation is advising drivers that the cleanup is expected to take all morning.

This is a developing story. Please stay with FOX 12 and KPTV.com for further updates.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.