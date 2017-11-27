Police investigating shots fired overnight in NE Portland

Officers said they found evidence of gunfire in Portland’s Cully neighborhood late Sunday evening but noted that no one was injured.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers reported to the scene in the 5200 block of Northeast 73rd Avenue at 11:30 p.m. after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting the gunfire.

When the officers arrived, they searched the area and discovered evidence of gunfire, including bullet strikes to a home on Northeast 73rd Avenue. The officers noted that there were no victims at the scene or at any local hospitals.

Members of the Gang Enforcement Team and forensics crews also responded to assist with the investigation. Officers said they have no suspects located at this time.

The Portland Police Bureau asks anyone with information in this incident to please call the Gang Enforcement Team at 503-823-4106.

