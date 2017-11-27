PBOT: Drivers should watch where they park on Leaf Day - KPTV - FOX 12

PBOT: Drivers should watch where they park on Leaf Day

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Drivers parked on the streets of northwest Portland Monday morning might want to check to make sure they're not parked in front of a "no parking" sign.

Monday is leaf pick up day in some parts of northwest Portland, meaning the cars have to be off the street so the big city trucks can do their street cleaning.

Leaves have already caused problems during this rainy season, clogging drains and leading to flooded streets.

City officials said they notified residents of the project ahead of time and even texted some residents Monday morning to remind them.

If drivers fail to move their cars Monday for the leaf sweeping, Portland Bureau of Transportation officials said they will be towed, costing drivers $179, plus a $27 per day storage fee.

The parking restrictions are only in effect until 10:30 a.m. the city will be picking up leaves in other parts of Portland this week.

To see the full schedule for leaf day pickups or to sign up to be notified about moving a vehicle during a pickup, head to PortlandOregon.gov/LeafDay. People can also call 503-865-LEAF (5323) for more details.

