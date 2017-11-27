Tommy Wiseau, star of cult hit ‘The Room’ makes Portland stop ahead of new biopic

Actor James Franco's highly anticipated new film "The Disaster Artist" opens in theaters next week, but this past weekend, the notorious filmmaker at the center of the movie was in Portland.

Tommy Wiseau is the man behind the 2003 cult classic film "The Room,” which some have called, "the worst movie ever made."

Cinema 21 shows the movie regularly, though, because it has a loyal fan following in Portland, and Wiseau was in the Rose City for special screenings ahead of the opening of “The Disaster Artist.”

He talked to MORE Good Day Oregon’s Stephanie Kralevich about Franco's performance as both the director and star of the film, noting that he mostly approves of the portrayal.

”I approve of his movie 99.9 percent,” he said. “You might ask what is the .01 percent - he doesn't know how to throw a football.”

All three of the screenings of "The Room" at Cinema 21 sold out quickly because of the renewed interest in the film ahead of "The Disaster Artist" coming to the big screen.

Fans of the original do not need to worry, though. Wiseau assured movie-goers he'll be back next spring for more screenings in Portland.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.