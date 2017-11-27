Oregon State reports 5th suspected case of meningococcal disease this year

Officials at Oregon State University said they are waiting for tests to come back which could confirm the fifth case of meningococcal disease on the campus this year.

A spokesperson with OSU told FOX 12 the school was informed about the case, which involves an undergraduate student, on Thanksgiving.

The spokesperson said a family member noticed symptoms while the student was home for the holiday break and took the student to the hospital for treatment.

While the four prior cases tied to Oregon State this year have been confirmed as meningococcal B, culture testing for the current case is still out.

There has been an extensive vaccination program at Oregon State focused on students under the age of 26, and the spokesperson said the school has been pushing students to vaccinate.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, quick medical attention is extremely important in fighting the disease.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.