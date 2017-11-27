Portland police, TriMet looking for vandals breaking bus windows

The Portland Police Bureau Transit Division and TriMet are asking for the public’s help with identifying the suspects responsible for breaking multiple bus windows since early this month.

Officers said the first incident was reported on November 7 just after 5:30 p.m., and four additional incidents being reported since.

All of the incidents have resulted in cracked or broken bus windows, though no injuries have been reported in these cases.

The five incidents all took place on TriMet’s Line 4-Division/Fessenden as the buses traveled on North Fessenden Street between North Columbia Way and North Peninsular Avenue.

Transit officers have searched the area follow all of the incidents but have so far not located any suspects. In one incident, the investigators did locate two BB guns near a roadway and seized them as evidence.

Looking at the damage to the windows and after finding the BB guns, officers believe the windows were hit with BBs or pellets.

TriMet noted that the windows on buses and MAX trains are coated with a protective film to protect riders from breaking glass, adding that officials don’t believe any BBs or pellets penetrated bus windows.

TriMet is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this case. Anyone with information can contact the Bureau of Emergency Communication's non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

