Protein-packed tempeh with Monica Metz

Tempeh is a protein source vegetarians and vegans have been eating for generations, but it can be intimidating if you've never tried it before.

MORE’s healthy living expert Monica Metz is whipping a version even the most carnivorous eaters will devour.

For those unfamiliar with tempeh, it's made of fermented soy beans. Monica's "Maple Mustard Roasted Tempeh" is a flavorful way to explore a plant-based protein dish.

To see Monica’s full recipe, please head to MonicaMetz.com/MoreGDO.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.