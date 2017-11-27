Protein-packed tempeh with Monica Metz

Tempeh is a protein source vegetarians and vegans have been eating for generations, but it can be intimidating if you've never tried it before.
MORE’s healthy living expert Monica Metz is whipping a version even the most carnivorous eaters will devour.
For those unfamiliar with tempeh, it's made of fermented soy beans. Monica's "Maple Mustard Roasted Tempeh" is a flavorful way to explore a plant-based protein dish.
To see Monica’s full recipe, please head to MonicaMetz.com/MoreGDO.
