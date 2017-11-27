Police searching for suspect in NE Portland bank robbery

Portland police are looking for a suspect accused of robbing a bank in northeast Portland Monday morning.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers responded to a report of a bank robbery at the Albina Community Bank, located at 2002 Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, just after 11 a.m.

Employees at the bank told police the suspect enter the bank, displayed a knife and demanded money from a teller. They said the man obtained an undisclosed amount of money then left the bank without incident.

Officers searched the nearby area but were not able to locate anyone matching the suspect’s description. Police described the suspect in this case as a Hispanic man in his 30s standing 5 feet 5 inches tall with a thin build.

Detectives with the Portland Police Bureau’s Robbery Detail and the FBI are investigating this incident. Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the Portland office of the FBI at 503-224-4181 or contact Detective Brett Hawkinson by phone at 503-823-1080 or by email at Brett.Hawkinson@PortlandOregon.gov.

