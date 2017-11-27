Hillsboro teen's recovery continues week after collapsing at school

A week after a Hillsboro teen collapsed on a basketball court at school his family says he is doing a lot better, but he still has a long road to go in his recovery.

Quillen Franklin was at Liberty High School last Monday when he collapsed. A quick-thinking school resource officer and school nurse rushed to his aid and began CPR.

"I started running out here and I see everybody kind of around the basketball hoop, and I see that we got a youngster down," said resource officer Emory Souza.

Franklin was unresponsive.

"He wasn't breathing, I mean I have seen a lot of death, I was a homicide detective for a while and this kid was extremely close to it," Souza said. "In my opinion, he was taking his last gasps, he was starving for air, I did start compressions."

At the same time, school nurse Angelica Siminski ran to get one of the schools AEDs to shock the young man back to life.

"We wondered during the time it was happening if he was going to be stable and if he was going to make it," Siminski said.

"I'm guessing less than three to four minutes passed and then EMS arrived so we turned the scene over to them and they worked on him quite a bit," Souza said.

Franklin was rushed to the hospital. There was still some doubt in Souza's mind about what would happen next. Over the last week, Franklin's family said he has been improving every day.

"When we took this job we say, well OK, well maybe if we can save one kid, this may have been that one kid for me," Souza said.

Souza is hopeful that he will be able to visit Quillen soon. He adds he is even more eager to see him back walking the halls and smiling at school.

"Until I see him back out here playing basketball or wearing that football uniform again. I'm not going to be at peace with it yet," Souza said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with medical expenses. A donation account has also been set up at KeyBank under the "Quillen Tomas Franklin Donation Account."

