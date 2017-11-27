Portland Timbers exercise contract options on five players for 2018 season

The Portland Timbers have exercised the contract options on five players for the 2018 season.

The team announced the decision Monday on the contracts of goalkeepers Jeff Attinella and Kendall McIntosh, defender Zarek Valentin and midfielders Dairon Asprilla and Jack Barmby.

The team initially reported exercising the 2018 option for forward Darren Mattocks, but later issued a correction stating discussions are ongoing with Mattocks for the upcoming season.

Players already under contract for the 2018 season include: Fanendo Adi, Vytas, Victor Arboleda, Gbenga Arokoyo, Sebastián Blanco, Diego Chara, Rennico Clarke, Jeremy Ebobisse, Marco Farfan, Jake Gleeson, David Guzmán, Larrys Mabiala, Roy Miller, Chance Myers, Darlington Nagbe, Lawrence Olum, Alvas Powell, Liam Ridgewell and Diego Valeri.

The Timbers did not exercise the 2018 contract options on defender/midfielders Amobi Okugo and Bill Tuiloma, but the club has extended a bona fide offer to Tuiloma for the upcoming season. Okugo is eligible for the MLS Re-Entry Draft, which begins Dec. 15.

Midfielder Ben Zemanski is out of contract with the Timbers and will be eligible for MLS free agency, which begins Dec. 12.

Lucas Melano is under contract with the Timbers for the 2018 season and remains on loan with Club Estudiantes de La Plata in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The Timbers 2017 season came to an end after losing in the playoffs to the Houston Dynamo. Earlier this month, it was announced head coach Caleb Porter was leaving the team. The search for a new coach is underway.

