Victim identified, suspect sought in deadly hit-and-run collision in N. Portland

Police have identified the 24-year-old man who was hit by a speeding driver and killed in north Portland.

Emergency crews responded to the 7000 block of North Fessenden Street at 9:57 p.m. Sunday.

Daniel Gene Ramsey II was found on the roadway with witnesses administering CPR. Medical crews pronounced Ramsey dead at the scene.

Witnesses said Ramsey was hit by a dark-colored sedan.

By late Monday afternoon, investigators said the suspect vehicle is a 2001-2003 BMW 5 Series, probably black in color. Officers released an image of a similar car, as well as surveillance from the area.

The car will have a broken grille and will likely have extensive damage to the hood and windshield.

Police said the driver was speeding eastbound on Fessenden Street when Ramsey was struck near North Alma Avenue.

The driver continued without stopping after hitting Ramsey.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Officer Garrett Dow at the Portland Police Bureau.

