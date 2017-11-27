Bus crashes into Salem home; driver taken to hospital

A bus crashed into a home in Salem on Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to the 4700 block of Fuhrer Avenue Northeast at 2:30 p.m. after a Cherry Lift bus hit a home.

The only person in the home was not injured.

Deputies said the driver of the bus experience a medical issue, which led to the crash.

The driver was taken to the hospital, but a condition update was not released for the driver.

The bus was removed from the scene. A damage estimate was not provided by deputies.

