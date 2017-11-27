Masked man with Spider-Man backpack robs Junction City gas station, leaves behind toy gun

A masked man carrying a small Spider-Man backpack robbed a gas station in Junction City and left behind a toy gun.

Police responded to the Mobil gas station at the intersection of Ivy Street and 12th Avenue at 2:09 p.m. Monday.

Officers said a man wearing a full head mask who appeared to be carrying a handgun approached an attendant and demanded money.

The suspect got away and left the gun behind. Police said the gun was determined to be a toy that looked very realistic and had been painted black.

The suspect’s clothing and some of the stolen money were found in nearby bushes.

The suspect is described as a white man with fair-colored complexion. He is 5 feet 11 inches to 6 feet 2 inches tall and 130 to 150 pounds with a slender build.

He was wearing a black hooded nylon-type lightweight Columbia jacket with silver material on the sleeves and sides, black nylon-type Nike pants with silver stripes down both legs and red and white Nike tennis shoes with a white swoosh.

The suspect left behind a very small Spider-Man backpack that looks like it was meant for a child in preschool or kindergarten, according to police.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Junction City Police Department at 541-998-1245.

