Police ID driver who died after crashing into power pole in NE Portland

Police have identified the driver who died after crashing into a power pole in northeast Portland last week.

Emergency crews responded to Northeast Glisan Street and 75th Avenue at 9:58 p.m. Nov. 21.

Police said Clayton D. Hopper, 49, was found at the scene suffering from serious injuries. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Hopper was the only person in the car.

Investigators did not immediately locate any witnesses to the crash. The case remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Garret Dow with the Portland Police Bureau’s Traffic Investigation Unit at 503-823-5070 or Garrett.Dow@portlandoregon.gov.

