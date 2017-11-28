Scam callers demanding money, claiming to be from Washington Co. Sheriff’s Office

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office received dozens of reports of scam phone calls over the weekend.

The callers are demanding money and claiming to represent the sheriff’s office.

The callers say the person answering the phone has a warrant and will be arrested if they don’t pay cash or use a pre-paid Green Dot card.

The scammer is able to provide private information about the would-be victims, including dates of birth and addresses.

Deputies warn that this may cause some people to believe the call is real, including elderly people who might not know such information is readily accessible on the internet.

Similar scams claim a person missed jury duty or has a loved one that needs to be bailed out of jail.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reminds people it does not accept any type of money or payment over the phone.

Deputies ask the public to educate friends, family, and neighbors, particularly our elderly community members, about such phone scams. If a phone call seems suspicious, the public is encouraged to hang up and call the agency back on a known phone number to verify its authenticity.

