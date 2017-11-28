Police: Yamhill man shoots good Samaritan trying to stop fight involving pregnant woman

A Yamhill man is recovering at the hospital from a gunshot wound after trying to stop an assault involving a pregnant woman.

Police said it started outside of Zippy’s Pizza on South Maple Street at around 9 p.m. Friday.

Police said David Trivelpiece was across the street from the restaurant when he saw the suspect push a pregnant woman who was trying to give him a ride home because the suspect was reportedly intoxicated.

A Yamhill police officer reports Trivelpiece tried to intervene, but that’s when the suspect, 67-year-old Richard Mershon, is accused of shooting Trivelpiece in the neck.

Investigators said Mershon shot at another unidentified man who tried to step in to protect the woman before shooting Trivelpiece.

“Yeah, it’s definitely unheard of. It’s not something I would expect to happen here,” said a woman named Ashley, who is one of Trivelpiece’s friends. Ashley did not want to talk to FOX 12 on camera Monday night.

Yamhill is a town of about 1,000 people and word travels fast.

Trivelpiece’s boss and owner of A-1 Logging, Larry Heesacker, said he talked to him earlier Friday night before the incident.

“What a shock,” said Heesacker.

Trivelpiece’s friends and family say he always puts others before himself.

“He’s caring. He’s loving. He’s out here like he’s that guy that would step up to help somebody when they’re in distress, or need like that,” said Heesacker.

“He was being neighborly. He saw someone who needed help and he helped them,” said Ashley.

Ashley told FOX 12 that Trivelpiece did not know the suspected shooter.

Police arrested Mershon on Monday after he was released from the hospital. He is facing two counts of attempted murder, assault and other charges.

According to police records, Mershon has no criminal record prior to the shooting — not even a traffic ticket.

While Trivelpiece is recovering from paralysis because of the bullet lodged in his spine, his community is rallying around him.

A-1 Logging employees are donating their sick pay to help cover his medical bills.

“We had people walking in off the street, businesses in the community came in with extra money. So it’s pretty crazy how much money’s been raised already,” said Heesacker.

Trivelpiece’s friends say he’s in good spirits and is getting better every day.

They’re not surprised he intervened, and his family said they’re proud of his heroic efforts.

If you’d like to help Trivelpiece’s family with medical bills, A-1 Logging is accepting donations in the form of cash or check. You can call their office at 503-687-1610.

A Go Fund Me page has also been created for Trivelpiece's medical expenses.

