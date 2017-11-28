Military veterans on 19,000-mile motorcycle ride make a stop in Oregon

A group of military veterans on a mission to ride their motorcycles from the Arctic Circle to the southern tip of South America made a stop in Oregon.

The four men took a break at the Corner Saloon in Tualatin on Monday.

They are filming and documenting their entire 19,000-mile journey. It’s called, “Where the Road Ends.”

It all started in Prudhoe Bay, Alaska on Nov. 11 and will end at Tierra Del Fuego, Argentina.

In their first few weeks, they have already hit some extreme conditions.

“The temperatures are dropping to the negative side pretty regularly,” said lead photographer Jake Humby. “You got wind gusts up to 40 mph on a good day, white out conditions come and go just like that, you don’t see it coming.”

The group members said the hardest part will be traversing a 100-mile stretch of the Darien Gap in Panama, which is pretty much all jungle.

They are expecting to get off their motorcycles and do some pushing once they get there.

For more information on the expedition, go to facebook.com/wheretheroadendsmoto.

