Sheridan High School to have extra security as a precaution due - KPTV - FOX 12

Sheridan High School to have extra security as a precaution due to written threat

Posted: Updated:
KPTV file image KPTV file image
SHERIDAN, OR (KPTV) -

Extra security will be at Sheridan High School on Tuesday as a precaution due to a written threat.

Administrators posted a message on Facebook to parents, students and staff on Monday evening stating a written threat was made involving the high school on Tuesday.

District officials stated the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office had been notified. A sheriff's office spokesman confirmed deputies will have an extra presence at the school Tuesday and said administrators are "being proactive and taking proper measures."

The district’s statement says, “We are taking this threat seriously and are proactively investigating. We believe campus will be safe tomorrow. We have contacted the Yamhill County Sheriff's office and will have extra security on hand at Sheridan High School tomorrow as a precaution. As always, we want you to know student and staff safety are our highest priority.”

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.