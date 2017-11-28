Sheridan High School to have extra security as a precaution due to written threat

Extra security will be at Sheridan High School on Tuesday as a precaution due to a written threat.

Administrators posted a message on Facebook to parents, students and staff on Monday evening stating a written threat was made involving the high school on Tuesday.

District officials stated the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office had been notified. A sheriff's office spokesman confirmed deputies will have an extra presence at the school Tuesday and said administrators are "being proactive and taking proper measures."

The district’s statement says, “We are taking this threat seriously and are proactively investigating. We believe campus will be safe tomorrow. We have contacted the Yamhill County Sheriff's office and will have extra security on hand at Sheridan High School tomorrow as a precaution. As always, we want you to know student and staff safety are our highest priority.”

