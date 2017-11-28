Caught on camera: Thief breaks into Salem Bakery, steals thousands of dollars

A thief targeted a business in Salem over the weekend. A man can be see on surveillance video breaking the window of La Bonita Mexican Bakery, then stealing thousands of dollars once inside.

“It was close to maybe $7,000 all together,” said owner Baldo Delgado.

Delgado said a thief broke in overnight Saturday and surveillance video shows just what happened.

“They threw a big piece of stone,” Delgado said. “Big piece of stone.”

The surveillance video shows a stone fly into the bakery. A man then enters and heads into the store.

“They ended up taking all the cash we leave in the register,” Delgado said.

From there, video shows the burglar come and go as he pleases. He even grabs a drink from the store at one point and takes it outside.

He then comes back in and heads for the office. The suspect can then be seen rolling out a big safe. Delgado said thousands of dollars was inside.

“It put us in really bad shape, because the business they’re not easy right now,” Delgado said. “It’s so hard to work and do something honest.”

Delgado said even though a second person is never seen in the video, he thinks a getaway car had to be outside.

“It’s getting hard for small business to keep up when they keep losing money,” Delgado said.

Delgado said the thief also stole birth certificates for his grandchildren, his social info and credit cards that were in his office. Delgado had thought it would all be safer there.

If you have any information about the break-in or the man is the surveillance video, contact Salem police.

