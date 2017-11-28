Crews battle house fire in SE Portland; no injuries reported

Crews battled a house fire in southeast Portland on Monday night.

Firefighters responded to the 4600 block of Southeast 88th Avenue at around 7:25 p.m.

Firefighters said there was heavy fire showing from the garage and spreading to the house when they arrived.

Crews initiated a “transitional” attack, battling the fire from the outside first before moving inside.

Everyone safely evacuated the home and there were no reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

