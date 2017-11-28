Two injured in early morning shooting in SE Portland

Police are investigating a shooting in southeast Portland where two men were injured they say began as a business transaction.

Officers responded to an apartment in the 12200 block of Southeast Ramona Street at 12:41 after receiving a report of one person being shot.

When officers arrived at the scene they found the two injured men, one of whom was suffering from a serious non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

While some of the officers immediately began providing medical care for the injured men, other started a search of the apartment and surrounding area for suspects.

After determining the apartment was secure, medical personnel entered then took the gunshot victim to the hospital by ambulance. The other man injured at the scene did not require treatment at the hospital.

Officers believe they two men had let three suspects into their apartment as part of a business transaction, then said the three suspects attempted to rob the victims, which is when one of the victims was shot and the other assaulted.

The officers said the preliminary investigation indicated that the victims knew the suspects.

Police said that even though the suspects have not been located they do not believe there is an immediate threat to the public.

The Portland Police Bureau is asking anyone with information on this investigation to please contact Detective William Winters by phone at 503-823-0466 or by email at William.Winters@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Robert Hollins by phone at 503-823-3441 or by email at Robert.Hollins@portlandoregon.gov.

