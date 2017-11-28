On the Go with Joe at ZooLights

An annual holiday tradition has returned to the Oregon Zoo with a new twist.

ZooLights, the Oregon Zoo’s annual winter festival, is back for its 30th year, bringing a dazzling display of more than a million and a half lights.

For one night only this year, the event will feature an adults-only night for BrewLights. The Wednesday, November 29, event will feature tastings of dozens of local beers, wines and ciders.

Joe V. stopped by for a rare early-morning look at the lights and to get a preview of this year’s events.

Live at the @oregonzoo for one of the biggest, brightest celebrations of the season. We will take you live to #zoolightspdx on @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/hZPytWiMXh — Joe Vithayathil (@JoeVFox12) November 28, 2017

ZooLights is open through January 7. For more information, including links to purchase tickets, please visit OregonZoo.com.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.