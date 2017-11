Here is the link featured on MORE Good Day Oregon on Tuesday, November 28, 2017.

Want to stuff your stockings with something extra special this year? How about something cute and very Portland made by a Laika artist? AiryBEASTS are hand sculpted, hand painted, and one of a kind. To learn more about this project, head to Etsy.com.

