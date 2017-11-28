‘Vikings’ actor Gustaf Skarsgard talks to MORE about new season, famous family

Actor Gustaf Skarsgard may belong to one of the most talented acting families on Earth.

His older brother Alexander is best known for his role on "True Blood,” little brother Bill recently played the terrifying Pennywise in "It" and father Stellan has been a staple in Hollywood for decades.

Gustaf is having no trouble finding his own spotlight on the hit History Channel show, "Vikings."

He told MORE the show is such a hit due to its mix of characters, stories combining faith and action and the historical aspect of the series.

The actor also said fans can expect more intensity and new locations in the NEW SEASON as the world of the show continues to expand. He also said he would love to see some of his famous family make it on the show.

Season five of "Vikings" returns Wednesday night with a two-hour premiere.

