Fires that destroyed new homes in Bethany area deemed arson; community meeting set

Fires that destroyed two homes under construction in the Bethany area have been ruled arson.

Firefighters responded to a burning house on Northwest 169th Avenue and Northwest Trillium Street early in the morning on Aug. 16. Eleven days later, another house was set on fire near Northwest 169th and Madrone Street.

One firefighter was hospitalized as a result of battling the initial blaze.

On Tuesday, deputies reported the cause of the fires has been classified as arson by investigators.

Another fire tore through a home in the same neighborhood last week.

In that case, a large home under construction was destroyed by a fire. That home was in the final stages of construction.

While that fire has not been determined to be arson, fire investigators did describe it as suspicious.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue are hosting a community meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday to discuss the recent fires, along with steps being taken to protect the community and what residents can do to help.

The meeting will take place at Springville K-8 School, 6655 N.W. Joss Ave. A Facebook page has been created with more information.

