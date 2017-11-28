Two people sentenced to prison in Salem kidnapping, rape case

Booking photos for Ronnie Lee and Irish Boyce at the Polk County Jail in 2015.

Two people have been sentenced to prison in connection with the kidnapping and rape of a woman in Salem over a six-week period in 2015.

Irish Boyce was sentenced to nearly six years in prison Monday. She was arrested, along with Ronnie Lee, in October 2015.

Court documents state they attacked and kidnapped a woman who met Lee for heroin in September 2015.

The woman told police she was drugged, repeatedly sexually assaulted and held captive in a home on the 2100 block of Marvin Court Northwest for six weeks, according to court documents.

Lee was convicted earlier this month on charges including first-degree kidnapping and rape. He was sentenced to 106 years in prison.

Boyce previously pleaded guilty to the charge of second-degree assault in the case and was sentenced after testifying against Lee, according to the Statesman Journal.

Boyce received three years post-prison supervision as part of her sentence.

