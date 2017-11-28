Three-vehicle crash sends car through fence toward Gresham home

A three-vehicle crash in Gresham sent one car hurling towards an apartment where a man and his two grandchildren were watching a movie.

The chain-reaction crash brought the car perilously close to the apartment on Southeast 223rd Avenue near Morrison where Randall Peterson said he was with his grandchildren Tuesday morning.

“It hit the wall, I thought he was coming right through the glass,” Peterson told FOX 12. “I heard a loud bang. and boom, the car just hit the wall, and water just started pouring into the house.

The car hit a water line, spraying water into the Peterson’s apartment. There was not a huge amount of damage but a jarring way to start the morning.

Peterson’s daughter Ambroisa was already on her way to work when she learned of the crash and rushed to check on her children and father.

“He called me, I turned my car around and got here as fast as I could get here,” she said. “All I could think about was them in the house.”

Investigators have not said who caused the crash or whether there will be any serious charges, but Peterson told FOX 12 a witness said the driver of the car that hit the apartment caused things to spin out of control.

“I ran out, I tried to wake the guy up. He was unconscious,” he said. “Another lady ran up and she started shaking him, and he finally came to, but you could tell he was disoriented. He didn't know where he was at.”

The driver was able to walk out of the car and was taken to the hospital. He is expected to be okay. Police said they do not suspect drugs or alcohol to be a factor in the crash.

So far officers have only cited one driver in the crash, and that was for not having proof of insurance.

